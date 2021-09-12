Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

By Peter Duru & Chinonso Alozie

Eminent Nigerians, yesterday, came hard on Ebonyi State governor, Mr Dave Umahi, for saying the nation should pray to have another leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Umahi, on a visit to Aso Rock Villa, last Monday, prayed that God should give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari for the good of this country.”

But those who spoke to Sunday Vanguard differed, saying the level of insecurity and growing poverty in the country were enough for Nigerians not to wish for another leader like the President.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mike Ahamba, described the statement as one that “ came from someone in pursuit of political survival.”

He said: “I am a respecter of personal opinions. Umahi is entitled to his opinion. Let us understand the difference between somebody’s responsibility and his person. I may be someone’s friend. That the person does not rule well, does not stop me from being his friend.

“He is entitled to his opinion. Under Buhari’s watch, his people were massacred. if that does not mean anything to him then it is ok. I can’t speak for him. He made that statement for his political survival. Let him be specific. I don’t have to agree with him. Buhari remains my friend but I don’t think he’s administering the country very well. There will always be sycophants at all levels. In this era, we have governors who are sycophants more than their messengers in their offices.”

National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said the governor disappointed Nigerians with the statement.

He said:”It is unfortunate that sycophancy, bootlicking and some sense of inferiority complex have overtaken some of our leaders including governors. For a leader or governor like David Umahi to say that he is praying God gives us another leader like Muhammadu Buhari means he is lost in terms of the reality of what is happening in Nigeria. He is only interested in bootlicking or what purposes he intends to achieve through such a statement. For me, he is a disappointment to Nigerians and the people of his state for him to have made such a statement because we have never had it this bad in the history of Nigeria. And for a governor to come out to say that he prays that God gives us this kind of leader, I say may it happen to him alone.”

On his part, President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Worldwide, said: “I’m so shocked and highly disappointed. I read what Governor Umahi said and I was so shocked beyond words. I must say that I was highly disappointed. He should know that no good leader would sit by and watch the security of his country deteriorate in the manner it is happening today in Nigeria. It is under the watch of Buhari that the country has descended to this level’.

“What is stopping Buhari from arresting the leadership of Miyetti Kautal Hore who has been saying a lot of things and nobody is going after them despite the outcry for their arrest. As far as we are concerned Buhari is the worst President Nigeria has ever produced. l completely disagree with what the governor of Ebonyi State because Nigerians would never want to have another leader like Buhari. Nigerians can never wish to have another president who does not deem it fit to recognize armed herdsmen as a terrorist group as declared by the Global Terrorist Index killer but declared unarmed IPOB members as such and threatened to deal with them in the language they understand.”