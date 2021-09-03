By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Budget Office of the Federation has given federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), September 5, 2021 deadline to submit their 2022 budget proposals.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Director-General of the Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze.

Dated September 2, 2021, the circular which was referenced: DG/BDT/GEN CORR/2016/IV/2225, was loaded on the Budget Office’s website, yesterday.

It was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Office of the Vice President; Ministers/Ministers of State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chairmen of Commissions; and Permanent Secretaries.

The rest were: Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police; Auditor-General for the Federation; Accountant-General of the Federation; Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments/Directors-General; Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals and Agencies.

It read in part, “Please refer to the 2022 Budget Call Circular Par. 7 which explicitly required GOEs (Government Owned Enterprises) and MDAs to make their 2022 Budget proposal submissions online using the BIMMS/GIFMIS-Budget Preparation Subsystem BPS) not later than Friday 27™️ August 8nd 3rd September 2021 respectively.

“The Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning has committed to Mr. President submitting the 2022 Budget Proposal to the National Assembly this September 2021, in full compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs are hereby advised to fully comply with the final submission date of Friday 3rd September 2021.

“The GIFMS -BPS Platform wall be closed to MDAs for Budget upload by midnight Sunday 5 September 2021,

MDAs are particularly reminded that their budget submissions must include the Revenue Sources and not just expenditures.

“For avoidance of doubt, every single MDA is required to populate the Revenue Section on the GIFMIS BPS except for self-funded agencies that are only required to upload their budget on the BIMMS.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and national Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had earlier in the Budget 2022 Call Circular with reference number: BD/2000/EXP/S.800/I/3/46, given Government Owned Enterprises and MDAs August 27, and September 3, 2021, as deadline for submission of their budget estimates.

They had been directed to stay strictly within their ceilings (limits) and focus on the completion of in-going projects, rather than introduce new ones.

Vanguard News Nigeria