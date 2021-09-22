Registration has kicked off for the eight edition (2021) of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria.

Miss Comely queen Nigeria is a pageant platform that emerges beauty queens who create awareness against breast cancer among women in the country.

A statement signed by the president Comely Nation, Amb. Raymond Jefferson, yesterday in Abuja, said Miss Comely Queen Nigeria beauty pageant collaborates with National and International organizations to create awareness on the causes, prevention and early signs of breast cancer.

He noted that Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2021(8th edition) will be very exceptional and unique as this year is themed the Homecoming Queens edition with the aim of bringing all the past queens together to celebrate the in-coming queens.

He also asserted that comely is not just a beauty pageant but a vision as Comely queens have been instrumental to a good number of successful breast cancer awareness projects such as “Secondary School Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Tour, Music for Breast Cancer, Walk Against Breast Cancer, Comely Wears – Branded T-shirts, Neighbor to Neighbor Awareness Campaign, ‘Stay Alive’ Awareness Project, Rural Sensitization Campaign, ‘Save the Breast’ Social Media Campaign, Breast Cancer Defeat, pull the Plug Breast cancer campaign, Across the Tracks, Rainbow Splash & Pink Ribbon … a full length awareness movie on Breast Cancer featuring – Ruth Kadiri, Empress Njamah and others.



He said in conclusion that the winner of Miss comely queen Nigeria 2021 will get a branded car, cash prize and an opportunity to feature in the Next Movie project and that Registration can be done on the Miss Comely Queen Nigeria website comelynation.org adding that the registration is 100% free.