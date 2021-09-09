..This is very sad, unacceptable – Police

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The younger sister to the Ebonyi State Reporter of Sun Newspapers (names withheld) was yesterday allegedly shot by a Policeman in Onicha Local Government Area of the State.

The victim who was shot in Enuagu Onicha Igboeze village of the LGA was selling fruits at a junction before the ugly incident occurred.

Vanguard gathered that the victim who received first Aid treatment before she was being rushed to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA, died around Amuwusa Quarters while on the transit to Abakaliki.

The middle-aged lady who is within the age bracket of 20 and 30 years died inside the car of the Sun Reporter in Abakaliki.

An eye witness stated that “Policemen came to my village, Enuagu Onicha Igboeze in Onicha Local government area of Ebonyi state today, 8/9/2021 to harass residents.

“In the milieu, they shot and killed my younger sister who was selling fruits at the junction. She died in my car at Awusa Quarters while moving her from the village to Abakaliki.”

Many condolences from the colleagues of the Sun Reporter, Chijioke Agwu have been pouring in, especially from the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ebonyi State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah “This is very sad and unacceptable. Please, dear brother Chijioke Agwu take heart.

“I have informed the Police Authority of your complaint and we are seriously on it to unravel the team that exhibited this unprofessional conduct if they are actually Police officers”.

Vanguard News Nigeria