By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a man, Abdullahi Benda, and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda at an Abuja community, Yangoji village in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

Residents of the area told Newsmen that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday, September 3, 2021.

A resident said the kidnappers, who positioned themselves at strategic places, scaled the fence of the victim’s house.

“One of the kidnappers was even standing at a window at the back of my room shooting into the air because it is a fence that separates us from the victim”, one resident said.

“The other members of the gang jumped over the fence and entered the house”.

The resident said the kidnappers forcefully destroyed the doors and went into the room and whisked away the man and one of his sons at gunpoint.

“They attempted whisking away the man’s wife, but they later spared her after discovering that she was nursing a baby”, he added.

FCT Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Y. Ndiparya, confirmed the kidnap incident noting that the command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers while making efforts to ensure the victims are rescued alive.

He said, “Yes, we are aware and efforts are being made by the command to rescue the victims.”

