…decry 12 hours abandonment by Azman airline

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives’ committee on Petroleum Upstream on oversight function to Kano State are currently stranded at the airport.

They had arrived at Kano airport by 12:30 pm enroute Abuja at 2 pm on Wednesday only to be deserted by their airline.

The spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who’s affected by the delay told Vanguard Wednesday night that after a long wait of about 12 hours, a promise however from the Azman airline to lift them only at 12:15 am, Thursday, that’s Wednesday midnight.

The lawmakers frowned at the treatment meted out to them and other air travelers.

He said: “12 hours wait for a one-hour flight between Kano and Abuja. All passengers including the House of Reps members are abandoned with no one addressing them or giving them or given a cup of water.

“We got here 12:30 noon and we are told we will be lifted 12:15 am.

“The National Assembly members frown at how their citizens are treated in such delay”, he lamented.