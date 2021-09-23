BREAKING: Police nab 3 kidnap suspects of Bethel School students

The police have arrested three kidnap suspects involved in the kidnap of over 100 students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna, Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba said.

The suspects, who dressed in military camouflage, were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba, at the headquarters of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

About a month ago, about 15 of the kidnapped students were released and scores more were still at the mercy of the kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits in the early hours of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

