By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has disrobed one of the chiefs ( name withheld) in the ongoing Chieftaincy title revalidation exercise in his Warri kingdom.

With the development, the affected ceases to be a chief in the Itsekiri nation.

Vanguard gathered that the chief had come to Ode- Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, Warri south local government area, for the revalidation exercise when the monarch declined to decorate him with the traditional bead that makes him a chief, thus denying him the Chieftaincy status in the kingdom

It would be recalled that the monarch about two weeks ago dissolved the Warri council of Chiefs and commenced readmission into the Council with the Iyatsere Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe emerging the most Senior Chief and Chairman of the Warri Council of Chiefs.

The readmission into the Council of Chiefs had been going on at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in the last two weeks.

Those who were readmitted yesterday at Ode Itsekiri include Chief Yaya Pessu, Chief Brown Mene, Chief G. T. Grant, and Chief Felix Esisi.

The exercise came to a close yesterday. Vanguard, however, gathered that some chiefs who could not appear on their scheduled date gave excuses. ” They will be attended to when they turn up. Some called to give reasons why they would be indisposed “, a source said.

