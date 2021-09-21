



By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija Season ‘6’ housemate, Nini has been told by Biggie to leave the house for a day.

It was gathered Nini, was in tears during her diary session this afternoon.

She told Big Brother she is missing her family and loved ones, and she has been emotionally down since last week following the punishment given to her and Saga due to microphone infringement.

Big Brother, however, decided to prank other housemates by giving Nini a top-secret task the latter must not disclose to the other housemates when she returns.

Big Brother told her to leave the house for 24hours, which is expected to take effect midnight (Tuesday).

She is expected to go through a secret exit in the house.

“While all the housemates are asleep, use the secret exit to leave the house and stay out of the house for 24 hours before returning back.

This is a top-secret mission and you cannot disclose it to anyone. Feign ignorance when questions are asked,” Biggie noted.

Vanguard understands this is to get other housemates worried and also to spice up the show.

Nini is currently up for possible eviction for the final top five.

Vanguard News