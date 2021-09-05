.

By Idowu Bankole

Micheal and Peace, housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 6 show, have both been evicted from the shine ya eye show in what has been described as a Kingsize eviction show.

Meanwhile, Nini and Angel have been saved from tonight’s eviction.

in his interview with Ebuka, Micheal said he doesn’t really what the future holds for him out there but promises to pursue a relationship with Jackie.

Peace however declared that there were no feelings attached to Michael and described her relationship with him in the house as normal; same with everyone.

Recall last week all fifteen housemates were put up for possible eviction after Jackie B and Jaypaul won the double head of house challenge.

Vanguard had reported how Tega became the first casualty of tonight’s eviction show.

Tega had, in her interview with Ebuka, said that she misses her husband and son, including Boma.

She said, “My time in the house was just like a movie script, we are good actors.”

When asked about her husband’s feelings about her show with Boma she said, “My husband is a bad guy, he understands”.

Boma a fellow housemate was caught on camera kissing Tega, an incident that sparked negative comments against her on social media.

Vanguard News Nigeria