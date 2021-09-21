.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A mother of two has been killed in Akure, the Ondo state capital as a storey building collapsed on her and her family members.

Other members of her family are trapped inside the collapsed building located in the Fanibi area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The ugly incident occurred around 3 am on Tuesday.

The remains of the dead woman had been deposited at the morgue of the state specialist hospital in Akure metropolis.

Neighbours and other sympathisers who trooped to the scene were seen trying to rescue others still trapped inside the building.

Speaking with Vanguard, one of those who pulled out the remains of the deceased said ” When the building collapsed, one woman who was one of the occupants died instantly. Her body has been taken out of the debris.

“The neighbours of the victims have been helping to rescue those who are trapped in the building. Children are among them. The fire brigade has not responded. And they have been contacted.

The rescue operation was on as at the time of filling in this report.

Details later-;