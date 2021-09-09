.

By Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari has today met with some Igbo leader leaders and stakeholders from the South-East on Thursday, during a working visit to Imo state.

The President is also billed to meet with artisans, traders and youths leaders and community elders meeting during his visit to Imo State

A presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Facebook post, revealed that the president had gone round and currently meeting with stakeholders in the state.

“The President is now participating in a Town Hall Meeting with South-East Leaders, having gone round Owerri to commission a series of infrastructure projects by Governor Hope Uzodinma,” a presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi,

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that President Buhari had praised Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying he was impressed with the level of development he had seen so far in the state, promising federal support within the limit of the law.

