By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has in the early hours of Sunday appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died at the age of 91 years after protracted illness.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji announced the appointment on behalf of the Governor.

Ibrahim-Gaya until his appointment was the Chiroman Gaya.

According to Usman Alhaji, “Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate law 2020 as amended has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

“The appointment followed the recommendation by the Gaya Emirate kingmakers after presentation of three candidates from the Governor appointed Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir,” he said.

The kingmakers include, Alhaji Usman Alhaji (leader of the king makers), Wada Aliyu (Madakin Gaya), AIG Alhaji Bashir Albasu (Makaman Gaya), Alhaji Jafar Usman (Turakin Gaya).

Recall that Gaya Emirate was one of the four new Emirates created by the Governor Ganduje administration in 2019.