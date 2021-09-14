The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has been reportedly kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway Tuesday, a competent source has confirmed.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how over 75 people were kidnapped and a military base reportedly overran by bandits in Zamfara, recently.

As telecommunications networks remain shut down in the state, criminal activities: Banditry, Kidnapping and killings remain on a steady rise with the state governor calling for the reinstatement of the Civilian Joint Taskforce.

Details soon…

