Zamfara

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has been reportedly kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway Tuesday, a competent source has confirmed.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how over 75 people were kidnapped and a military base reportedly overran by bandits in Zamfara, recently.

As telecommunications networks remain shut down in the state, criminal activities: Banditry, Kidnapping and killings remain on a steady rise with the state governor calling for the reinstatement of the Civilian Joint Taskforce.

Details soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.