By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Southeast Leaders led by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Thursday demanded inclusive governance at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, during a working visit to Imo state.

Vanguard gathered was part of the demands from the closed-door meeting held between President Buhari and the Igbo leaders, as well the Chairman Southeast Governors Forum and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, the host governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma among others.

They said it would help to end the issues of agitations in the zone.

Vanguard was told that President Buhari, has among other things promised to complete the second Niger Bridge.

