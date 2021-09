By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the approval of of fresh borrowing to the tune of $4,054,476,863 and €710 million in an addendum to the 2018-2020 borrowing plan.

The letter was read during plenary today, Tuesday by the Presidentof the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan as Buhari is asking the National Assembly to approve grant components of $125 million.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria