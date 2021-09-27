Southeast

The 2021 edition of the Queen of southeast Nigeria/SECA’21 beauty pageant coming up on Saturday, October 2, has been described as the talk of the town among celebrities and fans of the pageant as the organizers are leaving no stone to unturn to make it a great success.

The event on its 5th edition scheduled to hold at the OMA Event Center, Alex Ekwueme Square in the city of Awka, Anambra State capital is garnering clout among top Nigerian celebrities and entertainers as most of them have endorsed the show with massive support.

READ ALSO:Protect Southwest against criminality, Oyetola urges Amotekun Corps

A brand new car will be won by the most beautiful girl in Igboland which will be followed by some endorsement deals and N500,000 worth of pet projects. There will also be an exclusive leisure trip by the winner to a designated place of interest, while runners-up will also be rewarded accordingly.

According to the founder and Chief Executive, Newsland Integrated Media Services, Emmanuel Anabueze, “the 5th Edition of Queen Of southeast Nigeria and SECA2021 promises to be filled with poise and glamour and we have added some entertainment features to the programme to waow our audience.”

Speaking further, he noted that with the lineup of entertainers; musicians, comedians, and other side attractions, including the beauty contestants who were drawn across the States in Igboland, the OMA Centre, Awka will be on fire.

“Among the line ups of comedians include Mc ParrotMouth; Prince Neche; Mc Apostle; Gpenzy; Ejim; Apete; Valee; YVE and other upcoming comedians, while the event will be hosted by Kamsi Music Policy; Dj Hotswag and Dj zeil,” Anabueze said.

He also mentioned that there are prominent Nigerians who have been magnanimous to support the good thing happening in Igboland. “They include Arnold and Associates; Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation; Osorachukwu Foundation; Franklin Chiekezie Humanitarian Foundation and PassyXchange while the event is packaged and presented by YEKAPro Events.