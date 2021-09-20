By Luminous Jannamike

A lifestyle and entertainment radio network, Boss FM, has announced a competition that is elevating talent discovery in the country to a new level.

The radio network did this weekend when it unveiled the Naija Boss Factor talent challenge in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the company, the project is a national, lifestyle and entertainment contest that seeks to discover new talents in the country.

The star prize of a brand new Geely Saloon car worth N11.5 million naira, is expected to be handed over to the winner in December at the grand finale billed to hold in Abuja.

On the rationale behind it, the Chief Executive Officer at Boss Fm, Kambili Osadolor-Ehima, said it was to tell the Nigerian story using the enormous talents in the country.

She said, “Nigeria is blessed with talent and craft that begs for expression yet the appropriate platform for this showcase is mostly lacking. Hence; Boss FM 95.5 Abuja has put together the Naija Boss Factor as an act of responsibility.

“Naija Boss Factor is that platform that amalgamates talents from the 36 states of the federation including the FCT on one stage. It gives credence to indigenous talents of all ages in the areas of music, dance, acrobatics, fashion, technology, cinematography, puppetry, choreography, comedy, and so on.

“It is more like using our craft to tell the Nigerian story. This becomes a mirror, reflecting our experiences saved up in our ingenuity. This platform will serve as a medium of empowerment of skill, talent, and craft.”

Speaking also, the Group Marketing Manager Mikano International Ltd, Karima Okunola; and Managing Director Mikano International Ltd, Fadi A. Jaoude, sponsors of the grand prize, said the gesture was to lend support for the initiative, which seeks to promote art and culture in the country.

“We see, acknowledge and love the ideology behind what Naija Boss Factor is doing. It’s about celebrating talents. We are highly talented in Nigeria, we just haven’t explored our enormous talents,” Okunola said.

Rosemary Okeke, a former Miss Nigeria 1984, was also unveiled as a judge for the talent hunt.

The erstwhile beauty queen described the initiative as being about encouraging Nigerians to look inward and utilise the potentials in the country.

“The idea is about harnessing the talents in the country bring them out of wherever they are and let the world know that Nigeria has a lot of good things that can be said about us. So, this is a good way to promote that positiveness about us,” Okeke said.

According to the organisers, the registration for the talent hunt is ongoing and will end on the 30th of September 2021.

Shortly afterwards, the challenge would start with regional contests, where the best contestants would be selected for the live screening and then the grand finale.