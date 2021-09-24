Borno lawmaker, IPCR train 450 in conflict resolution, doles out N22.5m for SME

Mohammed Tahir Monguno handing out the start-up funds.

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, in collaboration with

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has trained about 450 people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, women and youths on conflict management as they resume livelihood in their liberated communities.

The two-day training which ended today, Friday, is aimed at giving capacity building for all participants to cascade down to their various liberated wards and communities for peace and development, as well as ushered in a new platform for them to start farming and other Small Scale Businesses (SSBs) for their self-reliance economically.

Monguno also doled out N22.5 million— with each participants getting N50,000 — cash to enable them start farming or engage in business of their choice while resettling in their various communities.

The lawmaker also presented brand new Lexus Jeep and five Golf wagon to some members of his constituency.

Two weeks ago, Monguno and the Centre for Management Development (CMD) donated the sum of N20 million and sponsored 3-Day Agricultural Workshop for a Batch of 400 beneficiaries in Faulty Goat and Fish Farming as well as Soap Making, in which, each went home with N50,000 cash to kick start business.

Addressing participants at the end of the training which took place at Barwee Luxury Suites in Maiduguri, the Head of IPCR, Dr Bosede Awodola enjoined the participants to utilize the knowledge gained during the training, which qualified them to be ‘Ambassadors of Peace’ in the society.

She commended the efforts of Nigerian Security Forces, Government and the people of the region in their collective move defeat insurgents, which forced about 8,000 terrorists laid down their arms and massively surrendered recently, a situation she emphasized would pave a way for sustainable peace and development not only in the constituency, or Borno, but the country as a whole.

Her words: “I am happy to be with you throughout this very important capacity building, i want to use this opportunity to thank Hon MT Monguno who is your representative at the national assembly for sponsoring this training.

“I enjoined all of you to use the knowledge gained to always be ‘Ambassadors of Peace’ in the society.

Mallam Suleiman Mohammed who is one of the Facilitators, said, “Peace is not the absence of conflicts, but it is ability to settle disagreement by peaceful means, therefore, i want all of you to work for peace, prevent violence and respect differences as you go back to your ancestral homes to pick up your pieces”.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Whip, said, the 12 year atrocities posed by Boko Haram has delt decisively on socio-economic wellbeing of millions of people in the constituency.

He said, next week, Road Construction Company will be mobilized and deployed to Monguno to commence rehabilitation of some roads and drainages within the town and its environs at total cost of N300 million.

He however urged participants and members of the public to shun negative actions and other vices that can lead to another violence in the state.

While commending governor Babagana Umara Zulum and security agencies for their relentless efforts towards restoration of Borno’s lost glory, expressed gratitude to people of the constituent for giving him continuous mandate representing them at the national assembly for 5 consecutive times,

“I urge you to shun negative actions and other vices that can lead to another violence, and become agents of peace wherever you are.

“I want to specifically commend governor Babagana Umara Zulum and our security agencies, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force/vigilantees for their relentless efforts towards restoration of Borno’s lost glory which we have started witnessing.

“Likewise, i expressed gratitude to all people of this constituency, for giving me continuous mandate representing them at the national assembly for 5 consecutive times,

“Based on this training recieved, you have a lot to contribute in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere at all times, not only in the constituency, but in the country as a whole.

“As catalysts of social networking and interaction, you have a key role to play in uniting the our peoole and making sure that things work out well, as i am poised to spent my last kobo to empower our people economically and peacefully irrespective of political or ethnic consideration.

“Agriculture remained the mainstay and major occupation of our people, periodically, we will continue to give you incentives by supporting with fertilizers, improved seed varieties, free tractors, trainings and retrainings to enable you cope with modern day realities”. Monguno stated.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Isa Bukar and Babagana Monguno expressed satisfaction and pledged to preach peace at all times in their communities and use the money kick start a small business/ farming.

The event was attended by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders from the constituency including House of Assembly members, chairmen and secretaries among others.

