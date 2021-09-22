Pastor William Kumuyi

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to use the stick-and-carrot formula for Boko Haram members that surrender, noting, however, that emphasis should be on the carrot, as punishing culprits is not as important as achieving peace.

Pastor Kumuyi made the call on his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for a five-day ‘Divine Solution’ Global Crusade in Abuja.

He told journalists that Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture as she celebrates Independence Day on October 1.

According to Kumuyi, “I believe that as we follow the issues, they are trying to resolve everything.

“I think as we have conflict, the solution is not attacking each other and finding fault, but finding a middle ground; whether we dialogue or negotiate. And I believe that we are about seeing the end of the tunnel.”

On pardoning Boko Haram commanders and members, who claimed to have surrendered to the Nigerian military, the clergyman advised government to approach the issue holistically for lasting peace in the country.

He said: “Because of the past experiences, the government will have to look at the situation, look at real surrender and sincerity, and as we think about that together, it is a two-way programme.

“It is like having the carrot and the stick, but sometimes we have to approach the carrot method so that there can be peace.

“The important thing is not to punish a culprit; the important thing is to have peace in our country.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the ‘Divine Solution’ Global crusade, he said: “We want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together.

“From the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate.

“The programme will last for five days and it is from Friday, September 24, all through to Tuesday, September 28.”

