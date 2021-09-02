Sharia law

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Upper Sharia Court, Kofar Kudu, Kano, under Ibrahim Sarki Yola, before which the renowned Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara was arraigned for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad has been accused of violating the proceedings of fair hearing by forcing charges to be read against the accused and refusing to rule on the legal position of the law allowing Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to stand before a court lower in jurisdiction than the High court.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Kano after the court sitting, the counsel to Sheikh Abduljabbar, Barr Saleh Muhammad Bakaro explained that in an earlier sitting their team demanded the court to continue the case based on the First Information Report (FIR), determine the legal position of the fiat given to SANs by the State’s Attorney General to represent the state in a court lower than the High Court and also the position of the Shariah as regards changing of charges in cases against an accused but the judge ruled that the charges be read to the accused.

“In the last court sitting, the court adjourned the case to allow it rule on three demands we placed before it that include, whether the fiat give to the SANs to represent the state in a court lower than the High Court is legal or not, whether the Shariah allows for changing of charges in a case already before the court, as in this case which was instituted based on FIR and they changed it to new charges and we also faulted the said charges which have to be addressed before they are read before the court.

“But the judge went ahead and delivered a ruling forcefully reading the charges to our client before all our demands were rectified.

“No one responded to our demands and the judge is going ahead to rule against us. So have no option but to go to a court with higher jurisdiction to decide on this.

“Is wrong of the judge to decide on the matter alone by listening to only one party and denying the other fair hearing. Our client as you saw in the court remained silent and did not respond to the charges even as the court took his action as pleading not guilty.

“So we have demanded for the complete proceedings of the case so far to prepare our appeal” he stated.

However, charges were read to Sheikh Abduljabbar who remained silent and refused to respond but the court ruled that he pleaded not guilty. The charges include among others, making insulting statements against the person of the Prophet Muhammad, allegedly accusing him of committing adultery, and also allegedly accusing the Prophet of forcefully marrying a woman.

In their response the counsel to the state represented by four SANs and 15 other lawyers headed by Surajo Saidu SAN, they prayed the court to examine the mental and vocal well-being of the accused for not responding while the charges were read to him.

The state team told newsmen that “The court had ruled that the charges labeled against Sheikh Abduljabbar can be read to him as the FIR earlier read before the court is only information that is not indicting the accused of any crimes committed as against the new charges brought before it which had stated the crimes he allegedly committed.

“We also prayed the court to examine the mental and vocal health of the accused to testify that he is in good mental health to continue with the case as provided by sec 278(1) of the ACGL 2019”.

After the rulings, the court was adjourned to 16th of September for continuation of the case even as the defense team are appealing ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria