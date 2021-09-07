Bishop Ezeofor inducts 40 into Knighthood of St Christopher, with APC's Uba, PDP's Ozigbo in attendance

Bishop Samuel Ezeofor(middle), flanked by Mr. Valentine Ozigbo(3rd left), wife of former Vice President, Dame Beatrice Ekwueme(3rd right), and others.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese of Aguata, Anambra State, has warned Knights of Saint Christopher on the dangers of receiving the prestigious induction without working as Disciples of Christ.

The Diocese also told those in leadership position in Nigeria that they can only succeed if they always follow the leadership principles of Christ.

They spoke through its Bishop Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, during the enrollment and investiture of 40 Anglican faithful into the Knighthood of Saint Christopher and Lady of Bethany, at Cathedral Church of Saint John Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Bishop Ezeofor who is also the National Chairman of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion, EFAC, urged Christian Knights to always live a life worthy of the divine calling.

He added that they will make caricature of the Order of Knighthood if they are found wanting in character and behaviour.

The investiture ceremony is the third since the creation of Aguata Diocese in 2005 and the first to be performed by Rt. Rev. Ezeofor, since he became the Bishop of Aguata Diocese.

In a sermon during the ceremony, Bishop Ezeofor equally reminded the newly-inducted Knights and Lady’s of the need to endure hardship as soldiers of Christ and that of the cross.

He added that Knights and Lady’s of the Church should take full responsibility of defending the Christian faith and urged them to always render services that will be acceptable to God.

“You must speak out when things are going wrong in the society, especially in the Church. You must always live a life worthy of the divine calling.

“It is a privilege for Christians to be called by God and you must accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour.

“We want you to understand that it will be dangerous to see some or any of you not working as disciple of Christ.

“We also urge those in leadership position in Niferia to always follow the leadership principles of Christ, as it is the only way to succeed.”

On the Sixteenth year inauguration of Aguata Diocese, Bishop Ezeofor charged the faithful to always bear in mind that they are Lamb of Christ, where ever they are.

Deputy Minority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Sir Emeka Church, who was enrolled into the Order of Knighthood of Saint Christopher and Justice Peace Otti who was made a lady of Bethany, promised to use their new position in winning souls for Christ in addition to defending the Church.

Some of the important dignitaries that attended the ceremony were the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, standard bearers for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Ubah, and Mr Valentine Ozigbo, respectively.

Also, wife of the former Vice President, Dame Beatrice Ekwueme; President of Aguata Diocesan Council of Knights, Sir Isaiah Ezeezika; President Aguata Diocesan Women’s Ministry, Mrs Chinyere Ezeofor, and the Chancellor of the Diocese, Justice Pete Obiora, who led other 20 judges of the High Court and 13 magistrates to attend the ceremony.

Vanguard News Nigeria