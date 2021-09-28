BIG GAME PREVIEW: Man City, PSG set for crunch clash

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Photograph: Alexander Scheuber/UEFA/Getty Images

By Temisan Amoye

The UEFA Champions League returns for Matchday Two on Tuesday, with the highlight of the night being the blockbuster Group A clash between Premier League champions and last season finalists Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain, PSG, at the Etihad Stadium.

Both teams recently met in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign, where Man City emerged victorious winning 4-1 on aggregate, going on to lose to eventual winner Chelsea in the finals.

The clash also holds a potential reunion for Lionel Messi who looks set to overcome a knee injury to feature in the match and his former manager Pep Guardiola who holds the reins at City.

Man City recorded a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Matchday One, while PSG stumbled in a 1-1 draw against Belgian side Club Brugge. The Parisians who boast of arguably the most lethal attack in European football will be looking to improve from their performance against Club Brugge. PSG will also be hoping Lionel Messi passes a late fitness test against Man City to improve their chances against City.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Messi since his shock summer move to PSG. The Argentine has failed to make a goal contribution in his time in Paris. Failing to score or assist in three appearances ( 2 Ligue 1, 1 Champions League appearance).

Current Form (Last six matches)

Man City: 5 wins, 1 draw ( 18GF, 4GA)

PSG: 5 wins, 1 draw (13GF, 3GA)

Injuries

Man City: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan

PSG: Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Possible Outcome

Hard to predict a winner, but there will be goals.

