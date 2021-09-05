By Damilola Ogunsakin

Evicted 29-year-old mother of one Tega on Sunday told Ebuka that her husband will understand her stint with Boma because “he is a bad boy”.

Tega who hails from Cross River State, Nigeria became the 15th housemate to be evicted on Sunday.

She came out of the house saying, she missed her husband, her son, her mother and was tired of staying in the house as she stayed in the house for 6 weeks under the same roof, with the same people.

The show’s host, Ebuka, asked her about her relationship with Boma. She said it was just a script they had to play as they are both actors.

When asked about her husband feelings, she said, “He is a bad boy now, he will understand”.

Recall that a video which featured her kissing Boma went round on social media and on Saturday, Boma and Tega were the lucky ones to get into the executive lounge.

With them alone in the lounge, the duo kissed passionately after Boma spanked the married mother of one.

The entrepreneur and actress said she plans to enter into Nollywood fully after leaving the show.

