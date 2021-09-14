Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week for first the time as U.S president.

The White House said on Monday that Bien would travel to New York on Tuesday next week to speak at the assembly’s General Debate.

Republican Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, was a harsh critic of the United Nations and advocated the U.S. increasingly going it alone.

Biden, on the other hand, has relied increasingly on multilateralism and working together with other countries.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delta variant most dominant in Nigeria, says Health Minister

The Democrat has been in office since Jan. 20.

Leaders from more than 80 countries are expected to speak in person in New York, in contrast to 2020, when the General Assembly was largely conducted in a virtual format.

The coronavirus pandemic, including the issue of vaccinations, and climate change are among the key topics expected to be discussed at this year’s General Assembly.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria