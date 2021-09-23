By Victoria Ojeme

The maiden edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament, (BOWFT) will kick star in the ancient city of Benin between Sunday, Sept. 26, through Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The Edo State Governor’ wife Besty Obaseki announced this at a news conference on the tournament on Thursday in Abuja.

According to her the theme of this tournament is “Promoting the Girl Child” which is aimed at giving the girls the opportunity to showcase their skills and also provide mentors for those aspiring for future careers in the featured line of sports.

She said that four venues scheduled to host the tournament are the University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys High School, School of Health Technology Football Complex and the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

”Twelve prestigious women football clubs in the country have confirmed their attendance and participation. The teams will be arriving Benin City on Sunday, September 26th, 2021.

”Our medical team has been put on standby to carry out the rapid test on all the players and officials on arrival in line with COVID-19 protocols.

”We are anticipating the arrival of the Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Robo FC, Heartland Queens and Royal Queens.

”Others are Confluence Queens, Kaduna Queens, Naija Ratels, Fortress Ladies and Rolly FC,” she said

According to her, the draws for the tournament will hold that same day under the full glare of the media and will be streamed live online to ensure credibility and transparency.

She said that the first matches would be played in the morning at the three earlier mentioned venues on Monday, September 27th while the opening event will hold at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium at 4pm featuring the last match of the day.

The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday, Oct. 3rd, 2021 after which trophies and consolation prizes will be handed over to participating clubs.