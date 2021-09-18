Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma believes he is the best midfielder in the Premier League amid links with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Bissouma has flourished in England since joining Brighton from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2018, attracting interest from a host of Premier League teams.

As his future continues to make headlines, the 25-year-old Mali international highlighted his ability.

“I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best,” Bissouma told BBC Sport.

“So I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here and I am Bissouma.

“I just want to be focused on football, to play in every game, every week to be good, to help my team win and the rest we will see.”

Last season, Brighton’s Bissouma topped the Premier League list for tackles won among midfielder with 68 in 36 appearances.

Bissouma won possession on 271 occasions – a number only bettered by Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (296), Southampton star James Ward-Prowse (288) and Manchester City’s Rodri (285) among midfielders.

He also ranked fourth for duels won (227), behind West Ham’s Tomas Soucek (364), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (264) and former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish (231).

His 64 interceptions were only eclipsed by Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill (69) and Wolves star Ruben Neves (65) in 2020-21, while Bissouma had the fifth most recoveries (271).

