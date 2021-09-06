Beneficiaries receiving their cheques

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Makurdi /Guma federal constituency, Mr. Benjamin Mzondu Monday flagged off the award of scholarship to 1,800 students of tertiary institutions in his constituency.

Presenting the award to the beneficiaries, Mr. Mzondu who explained that the scholarship which would be given in phases, said 317 students would benefit from the first phase and more would be accommodated in the next phase.

The lawmaker lamented that many children of school age in his constituency were presently out of school because of the unending herdsmen attacks that led to the sacking of several communities and displacement of many.

He said “it is a sad story for the people of Makurdi/Guma federal constituency because the moment you drive pass the Makurdi toll gate all you will see are deserted communities and people who have taken refuge and living in painful conditions in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps.

“Our brothers and sister can no longer go to school because our schools and social amenities have all been destroyed and our people rendered homeless and begging for help.

“All we are asking the federal government to do is to please give us back our lives. Our lives in Makurdi/Guma have been taken away from us by these armed herdsmen. All we are asking is for the federal government to stop the herdsmen incursions into our communities and give us our lives back.”

The lawmaker who urged the people of the state to rally round Governor Samuel Ortom said the constant outcry by the Governor was not for his personal gains but in the interest of the people saying that no Governor would keep quiet while his people were languishing in IDPs camps and several communities were being sacked by armed marauders.

He said the initial N5million made available for disbursement was like a drop in the ocean considering the needs of the student stressing that it would complement what the state government had in place for the students and urged them to put N20,000 that would go to each beneficiary to good use.

Earlier, the law maker representing Makurdi South State constituency, Mr. Terwase Aondoakaa who urged the benefiting students to put it to good use commended the federal lawmaker for the initiative saying that it would go a long way to assist the students meet their needs in school.