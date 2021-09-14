By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue state government, through the Executive Secretary, ES, Benue State Teaching Service Board, TSB, Dr. Frank Kyungun has ordered the immediate suspension of the Principal of Government Secondary School (GSS) Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Aliba Stephen, over alleged financial misconduct leading to riot by prospective WAEC candidates in the school.

The angry Senior Secondary, SS3, students had not long ago razed part of the school over alleged failure of the management to get them registered for the 2020/2021 WAEC School Certificate Examinations despite paying the requisite fees.

Irked by the development, Dr. Kyungun who yesterday visited the school with selected management staff of the TSB announced the suspension of the school Principal and directed his replacement by the Vice Principal Academics, GSS Wanune, Tarka LGA, Mr. Joseph Iorja.

The ES who frowned at the level of destruction carried out by the aggrieved students chided traditional rulers, community leaders, the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, and the management of the school for their inability to protect facilities provided in the school by the state government.

To avert a repeat of the unfortunate development, the ES directed Principals of schools in the state to allow school bursars take charge of funds of their respective schools while they the Principals only give approvals.

He sued for cooperation of the community and staff of the school to enable the new principal discharge his responsibilities and requested the PTA to renovate the burnt school structures including the administrative block and library.

He assured that the affected candidates would be informed on when their monies would be refunded back to them.

Responding, the suspended principal who is also under investigation blamed the incident on a PTA (Casual) staff who was in charge of ICT in the school, explaining that receipts were presented to him with the believe that the candidates were duly registered with WAEC not knowing the receipts were fake.

According to him, “about 75 candidates were affected while properties destroyed during the crisis includes, Certificates of WAEC & NECO that were yet to be collected, Certificate of Occupancy, school dossiers, sports equipments, chemistry and physics equipment, terminal exams results, MOCK & Benue Exams Certificate, BECE, results, furnitures, school receipts, library books among many others.”

Also speaking, paramount ruler of the area, Ter IKyor, HRH, Chief Jam Gbinde, represented by the District Head of Mbatem Tse- Agberagba, Zaki Uda, District head of Mbakaaka/Tse-Agberagba Township, Zaki Liambee Adi, as well as the PTA chairman Mr. Anthony Terhemba, all appealed to the government not to withdraw the school from the community promising to be vigilant and also ensure that the masterminds were called to order.

In his remarks, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Konshisha LGA, Superintendent of Police, SP, Markus Amos said investigation was ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.

