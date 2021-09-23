By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, has commended the contributions of the Benue State First Lady, Dr. Eunice Ortom, to women and youth empowerment in the state.

The National President of NCWS, Dr. Gloria Shoda gave the commendation Thursday while presenting an

“Award of Excellence for the immense contributions towards the Development of Women and Youth” to the Governor’s wife in Makurdi.

Dr. Shoda who led Executive members of the Council to present the award said the NCWS was marveled by Dr. Ortom’s commitment to the economic empowerment of women and youths in the state through strategic programmes, interventions, and grants.

She said Mrs. Ortom’s accomplishment was exemplary and deserved emulation and commendation by all.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ortom commended the National leadership of the Council for being a good guardian to women organizations and societies across the country.

She also thanked them for honoring her humble efforts in trying to make women and youth less dependent, stating that the award would spur her to strive even harder to touch more lives and better the course and lot of humanity.

The First Lady who was also officially decorated as the Patron of NCWS Benue State Chapter, pledged her support for the Council assuring that she would relentlessly contribute her quota to the empowerment and development of the youths and women in the society.