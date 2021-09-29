The Idoma Patriotic Forum, a socio-cultural and political group, has hailed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Benue State chapter, for endorsing Comrade Austin Agada as its chairmanship consensus candidate ahead of the October state congresses of the party.

The group described Agada as a round peg in a round hole who has overtime shown that he has the capacity to lead.

Inalegwu Ochoyoda, National Coordinator of the group and James Akogwu, Secretary, in a joint statement on Tuesday, said the choice of Agada is a clear indication that the youths are gradually taking over.

The statement noted with excitement that Agada has proved his mettle beyond reasonable doubt in Benue State political terrain and can be trusted with any political office.

The group called on party leaders in Benue South including elder statesman and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, former Deputy Governor, Steve Lawani, ex-student leader, Daniel Onjeh and other party stakeholders to give their blessings and support to Austin Agada.

The statement reads, “Our elders say that a child who washes his hands clean, eats with elders, and that is the story of Comrade Austin Agada.

“We can state here unequivocally that Austin Agada has proved his mettle in the political circle in Benue State and Nigeria at large and can be trusted with any political office.

“His emergence as the consensus candidate for the chairmanship position of APC in Benue State is a testament to the fact that the youths are taking over.

“This young man deserves all our support and prayers to succeed.

“Idoma Patriotic Forum is using the medium to call on our fathers and APC stakeholders in Benue South to bury every grudges and support Austin Agada who is capable of not just leading the party victory in 2023 but help actualize the quest for Benue governor of Idoma extraction come 2023.

“We therefore, urged, party leaders like Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chief Steve Lawani, Sam Odeh, Usman Abubakar, Daniel Onjeh and other stakeholders in the state to queue behind this tested and trusted fellow.”