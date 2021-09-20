By Peter Egwuatu

Beneficiaries of the maiden Wema Small Medium Scale Enterprise, SMEs, Business School initiated by Wema Bank have commended the impact of the initiative on their entrepreneurial life.

The Business School was designed to equip Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, operators with the basic management knowledge required to effectively run their businesses and respond to challenges in an ever-demanding business environment.

READ ALSO:Beneficiaries commend Wema Bank’s SMEs Business School, list benefits

The five-day free training programme held in Lagos featured 50 participants. They were trained using a robust curriculum spanning the broad areas of finance, marketing and sales, leadership, technology, branding, strategy, innovation and business transformation.

Nigerian and international consultants from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany, Ernst & Young, Matt Anthony Consulting, IBFC Alliance, and Kuhl-Cher were part of the facilitators at the Business School. Two beneficiaries, Emmanuel Elo-Irawo and Adesuwa Oguocha commended Wema Bank for the initiative, expressing what they had gained immensely from the Business School.

Commenting on the training, Head, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Wema Bank, Arthur Nkemeh, assured that the institution would not relent to help MSMEs scale and grow their businesses. He added that the Business School is not just for its customers but for all Nigerian SMEs.

“For us, it is not just about our customers. It is about our passion in supporting and developing SMEs, creating employment, and impacting the economy. “

SMEs consist of about 90 per cent of the businesses in the country and they are the highest employer of labour. If we continue to support MSMEs to grow their businesses and scale, they will create more employment and impact the entire ecosystem.

“After this session, we will have online sessions to enable more MSMEs to participate in the Business School program. We will mix it with some physical sessions. Next time, we might move to Abuja or Port-Harcourt to have a regionalised programme.”