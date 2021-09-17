Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has advised the people of the State to be wary of those plotting blackmail and violence as political tools in their quest to attain political power in 2023, saying such politicians do not wish the people well.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Friday at Onna Sports Stadium during the grand finale of the inauguration of the local government steering committees for a peace advocacy machinery, Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, he expressed his belief that power is not attained through blackmail and violence but by Divine Providence.

Governor Emmanuel who formally accepted the role of Grand Patron of the movement, described MPM as a divine and forward looking movement geared towards sustaining the gains of good governance in the state.

He emphasized that no meaningful development can be achieved in the absence of peace, hence his insistence that the prevailing peace must be sustained beyond 2023.

“MPM is forward ever, backward never. We are trying to consolidate what God has done for Akwa Ibom. This movement is like Noah’s ark and I must say this is another Noah’s ark. We set up the ark in 2018/2019. We called it Divine Mandate, Only God. Those who joined the ark that time now have cause to smile.

“There can’t be development without peace. We want to sustain the peace. Any body who is seeking power through violence and blackmail does not wish Akwa Ibom well.

“There is only one Governorship seat. you have to take difficult decision. It’s about peace in our State for us to attract foreign direct investment, for us to attract investors, for us to create medical tourism for Akwa Ibom people and lots more”.

Governor Emmanuel gave the Central Coordinating Committee of MPM, led by National Legal Adviser of PDP, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem a pat on the back for doing a good job, describing them as true lovers of the State.

“These people love the State that’s why they are accepted to go round and preach the message of peace.”

In their goodwill messages, the State Chairman of PDP, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan, Senator Akon Eyakenyi who spoke on-behalf of Members of the National Assembly, Leader of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udo Kirean on-behalf of Members of the State legislature, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ephraim Inyang, and Chairman of Onna local government area, Mr. Iniabasi Ekanem as well as the chairman of forum of local government chairmen, ALGON, Mr Iniobong Robson, all re-echoed their readiness to remain supportive of the Completion Agenda and succession plan of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Inaugurating the steering committee of the movement in Onna, Chairman of MPM, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, who described the people of the area as worthy ambassadors of MPM, said he and his team were in Onna to water a seed that would be beneficial to all.

Harping on the importance of peace and the need to sustain the Governor’s development efforts, Enoidem who is the National Legal Adviser of PDP said the best thing that has happened to ONNA and Akwa Ibom State was the emergence of their son, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as Governor in 2015.

He pointed out that while the nation, Nigeria is still grappling with the negative effects of APC’s misrule at the centre, Akwa Ibom has enjoyed relative peace and unprecedented economic growth as a result of quality leadership employed by the Governor.

“Today is the grand finale of the inauguration of MPM across the 31 local government areas in the State. We stand here representing you as Ambassadors of peace. We have your mandate to ensure peace is maintained in your time and after your time”

“There is no part of this state that your administration has not touched. You’ve engineered in the minds of every Akwa Ibom son the spirit of entrepreneurship.

God, through you, has brought peace to Akwa Ibom State. This Peace cannot be taken for granted”, Enoidem stated.

The MPM boss enjoined the people of Onna who have attained voting age, but haven’t gotten voter’s card to visit the nearest INEC registration center to collect their PVC’s. He equally enjoined those wishing to become members of the PDP to avail themselves of the ongoing online membership registration exercise.

The MPM steering committee for Onna has the National Assembly Member representing Eket/Esit-Eket/Ibeno/Onna Federal Constituency, Hon. Pat Ifon as Coordinator, while the Deputy Chief Whip of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Member representing Onna State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nse Essien is to serve as Deputy Coordinator.

The Chief Protocol Officer to the Governor, Mr. Edmund Ufang is the Secretary.

Members of the steering committee include, Mr. Ephraim Inyang, Mrs.Owoidighe Ekpoattai, Ubong Adiakpan, Umoette Umoette, Ukpong Ukpong, Etienne Bob. Johnny Udofot Sunday, Ekerette Udo, Akaniyene Idem, Umoette Ukoette and Friday Ufot Ben.

Advisers are; Imo Attat, Mfon Umoedet, Joshua Nyoho, Ezekiel Umoh, Dr. Bernard Duncan. Elder. Barr. Ime Ekpotai, Hon. Courage Inam.

Vanguard News Nigeria