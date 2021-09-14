Saga to fake fight with Nini, promised 200 Abeg Naira

By Arogbonlo Israel and Modupe Ogunji

There seems to be new twist to the Big Brother Naija Season ‘6’ reality Tv show as Biggie gave Liquorose a special task ahead of the next diary session slated for Sunday, 19 September.

According to Big Brother, Liquorose is expected to start a fight with her boyfriend, Emmanuel without the latter noticing the prank.

This special task was introduced during her diary session on Tuesday.

Liquorose is expected to get a reward of 200BB tokens if she successfully execute the challenge.

She (Liquorose) is expected to start the prank immediately.

She, however, accepted the prank.

In a related development, Big Brother also told Saga to fake a fight with his lover, Nini.

“If you are able to succeed in this task you will be given 200 Abeg Naira and 100BB token. You are to do this till the next diary session on Sunday,” Big Brother noted.

Recall Liquorose and Emmanuel ‘ship’ is one of the centre of attraction in the house and with this new challenge, the duo must now shine their eyes well to scape through this ‘test of love’.

Vanguard News Nigeria