By Juliet Ebirim

Filmone Entertainment recently treated some of Nigeria’s entertainment sweethearts to a premium MX4D experience during the private screening of “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The 10 Rings” at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark, Lagos.

Guests at the event include media personality – Denrele Edun, BBNaija’s Prince, Dorathy, Lucy, Elozonam, as well as some of the ongoing Season 6 ex-housemates Yerins, Arin, Beatrice and Niyi.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a Marvel film, which has topped the box office in the United States had a better-than-expected opening weekend, grossing $94.4 million in its first four days.

Insignificant markets such as France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan, “Shang-Chi” grossed $56.2 million at the International box office. It is quite interesting to note that “Shang-Chi” has grossed $146.2 million worldwide, the Nigerian market included.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a 2021 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics that tells the story of the character Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who confronts the past he thought he had left behind when he got drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten rings

He has the responsibility of building his own legacy while protecting his sister and friend, as well as the fate of the world while at it. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, from a story by Cretton and Callaham. It parades superstars like Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

At the exclusive screening, the movie had everyone at the edge of their seats all through the course of the 132 minutes super action-packed Sci-fi experience.

Denrele Edun had such positive reviews about the movie. “Shang-Chi indeed blew me off my seat! The fight scenes, the comedy, the relatable emotional moments, the culture, the production, the effects, name it! Everything is just so on point”. he enthused.

Shang-Chi is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

