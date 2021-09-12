.

By Idowu Bankole

BBnaija season 6 housemates nominated for eviction have been reportedly tensed over the eviction taking place later tonight at 7 pm CAT.

Vanguard’s digital team who monitored the in the house can reliably report that nominated housemates standing for eviction have not had a smooth week in the big brother house especially in the early hours of Sunday being tr eviction day.

Recall, vanguard had reported that 7 housemates were nominated after Monday’s head of house game which saw Emmanuel becoming head of house for the first time on the show and a time where Pere got the veto power to remove himself from eviction and setting up Queen for possible eviction today.

Jackie B, Saskay, Saga, Jaypaul, Whitemoney, Liquorose and Queen are the nominated housemates. Aside from the trio of Whitemoney, Saga and Queen housemates up for eviction have been observed to be very cautious and not at their very best during the week’s activities in the house.

However, online data have shown that the most talked about housemates during the week were Whitemoney, Queen and Cross.

Liquorose, believed to have many fans, has been tipped to scale through tonight’s eviction as were the previous case, including Whitemoney and Queen.



This may not be unconnected with Queen’s tif with Whitemoney, accusing him of ignoring her to talk with a female housemate, Jackie B.

To possibly spite Whitemoney, Queen was spotted kissing Cross, a fellow housemate.

This has gotten social media space buzzing during the week and fans would hope that both will be saved tonight to have another chance at seeing further drama between the two.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that housemate Pere has been nominated for the Best Nollywood Actor 2021.

Pere, who has featured in Nollywood movies, has been tipped to be a hit in action series fi given the role.

