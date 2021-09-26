.

By Idowu Bankole

BBnaija season 6 housemates nominated for eviction have been caught in the final eviction frenzy taking place later tonight at 7 pm CAT.

Vanguard’s digital team who monitored the housemates can reliably report that nominated housemates standing for eviction have not had a smooth week in the big brother house especially in the early hours of Sunday being the last eviction day.

Recall, vanguard had reported that 6 housemates were up for possible eviction after Monday’s head of house game which saw Emmanuel claiming veto power, allowing him to have immunity as well as the power to nominate the head of the house and the deputy.

As predicted, Liquorose was chosen as the Head of House and Cross, a fellow housemate, was also chosen as her deputy, courtesy of Emmanuel Veto power.

This scenario automatically qualified the trio of Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross for the final week where five housemates are expected to be in the house.

Meanwhile, all housemates up for eviction – Whitemoney, Queen, Saga, Nini, Pere, and Angel— have all been expressing mixed emotions about the final eviction night.

Also Read:

Vanguard observed that Housemates up for eviction have been observed to be very cautious and not at their very best during the week’s activities in the house.

Whitemoney was heard telling Queen to avoid him for the week as it is the week of “best of the best”.

Angel, one of the favourite housemates expected to be at the final, was heard telling the housemates that she dreamt of her family, an omen, she suggested could mean “her eviction night has come”.

Whitemoney however told Bigbrother that he is fulfilled but believes getting to the 9th week means a lot and the 10th and final week is not In his hand. According to him, “e go pain me if I leave tonight.”

Meanwhile, Some of the Housemates, Pere and Saga, were spotting apparently catching the eviction fever, as they mimic Ebuka’s eviction call.

Vanguard News Nigeria