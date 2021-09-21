Bayelsa United not scared of North African challenge — Shuaibu

Bayelsa United goalkeeper, John Shuaibu said after it was clear the Nigeria National League side will face Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup, that they will be ready to ride the challenge.

Bayelsa United, shock winners of the NFF/Aiteo Cup, advanced to the second round after they beat Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea 4-2 at the Yenagoa Township Stadium last Sunday evening.

“We thank God for today’s victory,” Shuaibu told Goal.

“Having qualified for the next round, we will commence preparations immediately because our aim is to get to the semi-final of the Caf Confederation Cup at least.

“We don’t really know anything about this CF Sfaxien team but based on their past exploits in Africa, they are certainly a solid side.

“However, football is not played on the pages of newspapers, so we are not scared of facing them or any other teams in Africa.

“All we owe ourselves is to prepare very well while hoping that luck smiles at us both home and away.”

