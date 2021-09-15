By Juliet Umeh

Surprisingly, Google has come out to announce that Bayelsa state tops lists of states where women go on the net looking for issues and practices relating to beauty.

The Search Engine released the information at the just recently concluded international beauty day.

It revealed that the information was gleaned from data it collated based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking on Google.

Google said it processed more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Since the Covid-19 epidemic started, Google revealed that questions such as “how to grow natural hair” and “how to decrease belly fat,” and phrases like “hairstyles for women” and “bone straight hair,” have been among the most often Googled beauty terms by Nigerians. This indicates that Nigerians were more conscious about how to feel beautiful and stay fit as they navigated through the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Google restores social networking platform, Crowwe

Google said: “Butterfly braids” is a breakout search query that emerged in Nigeria over the past year, while searches for “bone straight wig” increased over 4,000 percent. “Jungle braids”, however, was a breakout search in the past month in Nigeria. Bayelsa State was also identified as the top state in Nigeria in terms of beauty-related searches during the last 12 months.

Individuals worldwide, including Nigerians, have been coping with the pandemic’s effect on their mental health and overall well-being over the last year, and experts have recommended self-care techniques to cope with these stressful conditions. As a result, self-care has become more important, globally. For example, a study conducted by the skin-care company Rodan + Fields on the mental health implications of adult acne discovered that a skincare regimen may significantly decrease stress levels.

Similarly, beauty regimens and fitness programmes might have become go-to coping mechanisms for Nigerians looking to maintain mental well-being as they navigate the pandemic. See below the list of the top searched beauty and fitness searches by Nigerians in the past 20 months.

Google also revealed top beauty and fitness questions in the past 20 months in Nigeria. These include: how to make carrot oil, reduce belly fat, lose weight fast, grow natural hair and put on makeup among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria