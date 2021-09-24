Igali

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali, yesterday, denied the reported ban of the football pitch of the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the next home game of Bayelsa United against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

He described the report as not only false and misleading but an attempt to blackmail the Bayelsa State government into awarding maintenance contract of the pitch to a certain contractor.

Igali, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, said “It is wicked and disappointing that people who have benefited so much from the state government would put up such a show of shame just to discredit and sabotage their own State.

“It is good to put on record that a team from CAF is currently in Yenagoa to inspect the facilities and so far, they have been impressed by what is on the ground including the recent upgrade before the Confederation Cup game between Bayelsa United and AS Ashanti of Guinea.

“As a Ministry, we are confident that the next home game involving Bayelsa United will be played here. The report is mischievous, concocted and hatched to favour a particular contractor who missed out in the recent renovation and pitch maintenance.

“While it was alleged in the report that CAF has banned the pitch, it is curious in another breath in the story that Bayelsa government could quickly work on the stadium if it is to host the next game. The renovation of the stadium facilities which began under the Sylva’s administration has gulped well over one billion naira by the main contractor and the job still not completed after 10 years.’’

“As a Ministry, we have reviewed the development and decided to put a stop to the drama around this unending stadium contract under three different administrations in Bayelsa State.”

