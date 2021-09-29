.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states have yesterday called on the World Bank Country Director Mr Shubham Chaudri, to speed up all processes for smooth implementation of interventions by Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Projects (MCRP) in the North-Eastern states.

MCRP is a World Bank-funded project which supports the Governments of BAY and other states towards rehabilitating and improving critical service delivery, infrastructure, livelihood communities, and strengthening social cohesion in the region.

The Governors said, “the only way to meet Terms of Reference (ToR) according to the Work Plan, and to recover the 15 months earlier lost in the implementation process, is to hasten up”.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who is Chairman North East Governors Forum led his counterparts from Yobe state, Hon Mai Mala Buni, while Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri was represented by his Deputy, Mr Seth Crowther at the meeting in Abuja.

“We are here to appreciate the good works the World Bank through the MCRP is doing in our post-insurgency situation. A lot of our people who were hitherto displaced by the crisis have relocated back to their ancestral homes to pick up livelihood, and there are more areas that need our collective intervention to restore hope to these hopeless people.

“The only way to do that is to speed up the MCRP implementation process.

“On behalf of the BAY states, I urge the Bank, to speed up completion of all MCRP projects in the three states, as delay in releasing funds for the projects will only attract inflation due to increase in foreign exchange,” Zulum observed.

Responding, the world Bank Country Director Mr Shubham Chaudri, assured to deliver the worries and concern of the MCRP implementing states to the World Bank headquarters, with a view to ensure speedy implementation and effect changes on the beourocratic bottleneck that hinders the smooth running of the project.

The Borno State state Commissioner of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Engr Mohammed Kabir Wanori, and that of Yobe Commissioner of Finance Alh. Musa Mustapha attended the meeting.

Others include; Special Adviser to the Borno state Governor and Coordinator of Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Support, Dr Mairo Mandara and the Chief of Staff to Yobe state governor, Alh. Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua also were at the meeting which lasted for more than two hours.

