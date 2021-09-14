.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has suspended the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh. Abubakar Babangida Tafida pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government into the affairs of the Board.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado in which he stated that the Secretary has been directed to hand over the affairs of the Board to the most senior officer in the Board.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON, Fnipr (Kauran Bauchi) has approved the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh. Abubakar Babangida Tafida.

“The suspension which was communicated to the Executive Secretary in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government dated the 14th of September was with immediate effect.

“The suspended Executive Secretary was directed to hand over the affairs of the Board to the most senior officer in the Board pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by Government into the affairs of the Board,” he said.

