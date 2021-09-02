By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has sworn-in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Ibrahim Kashim, Chief of Staff Government House, Dr. Aminu Gamawa and his Deputy, Bashir Ya’u.

Others sworn-in on Thursday by the Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar at the Bauchi State Government House include; Private Principal Secretary (PPS) to the Governor, Pharmacist Samaila Burga and 21 Commissioners who were recently confirmed by the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the appointees, Governor Mohammed said that his administration and the entire people of Bauchi state have high expectations of them, hence the need for them to be focused in the discharge of their duties.

While tasking the new appointees to discharge their duties with fear of God, Gov Mohammed said that the appointment of commissioners and other top Government officials were done with diligence and wide consultations with stakeholders across the State.

“Today is another phase in our history as a people and as a State. We have just witnessed the swearing-in of fresh people that we have assembled by the grace of Allah. After due consultations with all stakeholders, these people have emerged; from the Secretary to the Government, to the Commissioners. Very soon we are coming with another leg for Special Advisers that we are going to swear-in.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Rejection of vaccine worries Bauchi govt

“I congratulate all the appointees and I pledge myself to work with them. We are conscious of our work towards our people in our microconstituencies who are our bosses. As commissioners, you must respect those who I consider my bosses, therefore you must marry the need for politicking and respect for constituted authorities.

“Everyone here today is competent because all of them were backed by their people and I will give them the benefit of the doubt for them to perform,” he said.

He warned the appointees against sidelining any citizen of the State on the basis of political affiliation, saying that all the citizens have a stake in the government and as such, should be carried along.

Governor Bala who thanked the state assembly for supporting his administration in the task of taking the state to the promised land, equally appreciated the support of the entire people of the state, praying God to continue to provide the required resources to deliver on his campaign promises.

Vanguard reports that, of the 21 commissioners sworn in by the governor, only three are new while the remaining 18 were all returnees who were relieved of their appointments three months ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria