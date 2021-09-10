By Sherifat Lawal

Yes! Gulder Ultimate Search, GUS, is back and it is a delight that it is set to start as the curtain falls on Big Brother Naija, BBN, Shine Ya Eyes, Season 6. But the question is, “Which forest will they use?”

From the first edition, which premiered in 2004, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and the wild, in search of a hidden treasure.

However, insecurity has become a synonym for Nigeria, so one can’t help but think of where the competition will take place.

‘The boys’ have taken over

Bandits and terrorists have taken over the North, activities of kidnappers and killer-herdsmen bedevil other parts in unequal proportions, to the extent of threatening food security in the country. So, abeg, where they wan use for GUS?

It is a delight that one of our favourite all time TV shows is back, but will it be the same?

Imagine that they decide to use a forest and bandits secure the treasure before the competitors, who come win the game?

Or make them go kidnap competitor for forest, demand ransom; no be game over be that? And bandit go carry jackpot.

Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, while announcing the come-back GUS themed ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’, said the planning team had put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show.

What then should we expect after a seven-year hiatus, given the realities that we are faced with? Maybe the planning includes an artificial forest?

Previous shows

GUS premiered in 2004 and enjoyed 11 seasons until 2016 when it ended and in 2021, its back. It could just be full of surprises from the location of the competition to the pattern the show will take.

GUS 1 was on the Snake Island in Lagos State. The theme was ‘The Legend of Captain Kush’

GUS 2 took place at Obudu Hills, Calabar, Cross River, as ‘The Lost Helmet of General Maxmllian’

GUS 3 was in NIFOR, Benin, Edo State; ‘The Brew Master’s Secret’ 2017.

GUS 4 took place at the Shere Hills of Jos: ‘The Search for the Golden Age’.

GUS 5 was produced in the stormy hills of Mmaku in Awgu, Enugu. Mr Michael Nwachukwu found ‘The Lost Chronicle’.

GUS 6 was taken to the western part of Nigeria in the deserted Omodo Forest of Aagba in Osun State, themed ‘The Horn of Valour’.

GUS 7 series moved to Omo Forest, J4 Ogun State, themed ‘The Ultimate Hero’.

GUS 8 was produced at Kukuruku Hills, Egbetua Quarters in Ososo, Akoko-Edo, Edo State. It was ‘The Contest of Champions’ when Mr. Chris Okagbue stunned the world by winning the 8th season.

GUS 9, 2012 was the year that the search moved to Usaka, Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom, where ‘The Gatekeeper’s Fortune’ was found.

GUS 10 took place at the forest of Usaka, Akwa Ibom, themed ‘The Tenth’.

GUS 11 was in Aguleri forest in Anambra State, where ‘The General’s Helmet’ was found.

Now, there are questions such as:

*Is there going to be a camp just like the previous shows?

*Will it take place in a forest?

*Will they have to build their own tent and cook their meals like the previous seasons?

*Will there be forest games where the team that lost will not get food?

*Who will anchor the show?

There was a lot more that made for delight in the previous seasons. Should we expect them?

Well, they can stage a forest in film village with heavy security presence or have the show in ‘city setting’ i.e modern-day location or, like the theme implies, maybe na workshop them wan for do am.

Any which way, it is safe to say everyone is looking forward to GUS and are excited about it.

Registration kicked off September 1 and closed on September 8.

The first screening session starts September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session kicks off on September 16 in Lagos.

The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.

But where is the location? Are there still safe forests in Nigeria? Or the organizers would spend a substantial part of resources to secure the location. And make it ANONYMOUS!

