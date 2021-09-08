Bandits

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Vehicles conveying food, fuel, drinks and other essentials to various bandit camps in Zamfara state have been intercepted by government agents, the state government has said on Wednesday.

Secretary of the state Special Taskforce on Security, Mr Abdulrasheed Haruna, said

the government had also arrested about 100 violators of the Governor’s Executive Order to restore law and order in the state.

He said the state government had established the Special Taskforce to enforce measures to address security challenges bedevilling the state.

“The suspected collaborators were handed over to security agencies for further investigation while those with light offences were being tried by a mobile court established by the taskforce,” he said.

“The closure of weekly markets and filling stations by the government has curtailed supplies of food and other essential services to the bandits.

“We believe that these have forced the bandits to relocate enmass from the state,” he added.

He disclosed that the taskforce had set up 11 subcommittees to monitor and ensure total compliance to all elements as contained in the Governor “s executive order.

The state had been facing mass kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality, which made Governor Matawalle to sign the executive orders in line with the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, in August, 2021.

According to the executive order,”all weekly markets activities within Zamfara State are hereby suspended.”

“Ingress and egress for all cars or vehicles by whatever name called within Zamfara State shall be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm excluding Firefighters, Ambulances, Patrol vehicles, Health Personnel and Journalists.

“No bicycle, motorcycle shall carry more than one passenger; in the case of tricycle, three passengers.

“No bicycle, motorcycle and tricycle shall ply any road or rat run within Zamfara State between the hours of 6:30pm to 6:00 am, while in Gusau metropolis shall be between 8:00 pm. to 6:00 am.

“No firewood or charcoal shall be transported from the bush to any part of Zamfara state by bicycle, motorcycle, tricycle, car, articulated vehicle, lorry truck or any vehicle by whatever name called.

“No sheep or cow shall be transported into or outside Zamfara State.

“The sale of petroleum products by filling stations within the control of a village head is banned.

“Filling stations shall not sell petroleum products in jerry cans or any other container to any customer.

“No filling station shall sell more than five litres to motorcyclists, tricyclists and 40 litres to any vehicle.

“All shops, Kiosks, Containers, Tents and Stands located at Garejin Mailaina, Gusau are hereby closed.”

“A Special Taskforce is hereby established to ensure full compliance with this order while mobile courts are hereby established to deal with violators”.

With these measures in place and the disconnection of telecommunication in the state, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said the state government will tighten the leakages that gave a lifeline to the bandits.

