Bandits attack Zamfara Day College, abduct unspecified number of students

By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

Again, bandits have attacked a day secondary school in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Wednesday, abducting an unspecified number of students.

A teacher in the affected school told the BBC Hausa in an interview monitored by Vanguard in Kaduna, that he and others managed to escape by running away under the cover of farms near the school.

According to him, the bandits between the hours of 11 am and 12 pm, raided the school which had about 400 male and female students.

He said they came in their numbers on motorcycles wielding dangerous weapons and were seen all over the school premises.

Among those who escaped was a student who was shot on his thigh, and was later rushed to the hospital.

The teacher said the level 5 students were writing mock exams when the school was attacked.

A woman told the BBC Hausa in an interview that two of her children were among the students abducted and called on the authorities to come to their rescue.

Vanguard News Nigeria