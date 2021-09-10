By Bashir Bello

Police operatives said it has succeeded in arresting a Notorious bandit, one Auwal Aliyu, alias “DANKALLI” on its wanted list who terriorize Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

In the same vein, two persons who were suspected to fuel suppliers to the bandits were arrested while 20 others were apprehended for flouting the security orders put in place in the state.

The spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen.

SP Isah said, “On 07/09/2021 at about 1400hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting one Auwal Aliyu, alias “DANKALLI”, ‘M’, aged 32yrs of Kafi, Paiko LGA of Niger state, an indigene of Batsari LGA of Katsina state, a fugitive, a notorious bandit on the wanted list of the police and Batsari community for various crimes bordering on banditry.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was accosted in a motor park, at Kurfi LGA trying to board a vehicle.

“In the course of the investigation, six (6) SIM cards of various GSM network providers, a complete set of vigilante Uniform and ID card were recovered in his possession during a police search,” he said.

SP Isah continued when he said, “Similarly, on the 7/9/2021 at about 1100hrs, officers of the 17 Brigade Army Headquarters, Natsinta Barracks, while on patrol along Yan Tumaki to Danmusa road arrested the duo of (1) Isiya Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 40 years of Yan Tumaki village, Danmusa LGA, Katsina and (2) Usman Mamman, ‘m’, aged 30yrs of Dan Ali village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

“The suspects were arrested when they were conveying two (2) drums of diesel inside a motor vehicle, Golf III wagon, green in colour with registration number VA 417 KJA, suspected to be a supply to the bandits in the bush.”

The Police spokesman however maintained that the 20 others were arrested for flouting various orders such as transporting cattle to and fro the state and ban on movement in some highways among others.