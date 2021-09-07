By Nnamdi Ojiego

Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), Bello Bala Shagari, has said the ongoing military action against bandits in Zamfara state would go a long way in ending banditry in the North-West.

He also urged Nigerians to support the military in the task of securing the country.

The grandson of the late President Shehu Shagari said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words: “The recent action taken by the Federal Government with the Nigerian military to tackle insecurity across Zamfara and Kaduna States is very laudable, and the news from those operations in the area are very encouraging.

“The time to ruthlessly engage bandits and criminal elements threatening the lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is long overdue. Therefore, the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a different approach is timely and necessary.

“The Nigerian Government must continue to demonstrate its firepower in eliminating any threat to our national peace, unity and economy. I therefore wish to call on the entire Nigerian people to show support to the President, Nigerian Military and various State Governments and stakeholders in tackling the menace of insecurity in the country. This is the time to keep politics aside and unite against a common enemy.

“I also want to use this opportunity to implore the Nigerian government to device the same strategy in other states of the country that are suffering from insecurity. We are hopeful that the new approach will see the end to the suffering of Nigerians in the hands of bandits and terrorists.”

Vanguard News Nigeria