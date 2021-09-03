.



**IGP Commends giant achievements.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Against the backdrop of the war against criminal elements, especially bandits and kidnappers, the Police in Katsina State has within the past four months, arrested a total of thousand, five hundred and three (1,503) suspected high-profile suspects in connection with different violent crimes.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said the crimes include kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, sexual and gender-based crimes.

The disclosure followed the operational visit of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to the state.

A breakdown showed those arrested include two hundred and sixty-seven (267) suspected Armed Robbers, three hundred and four (304) suspected Kidnappers, and ninety-seven (97) bandits, amongst others.

The IGP also stated that Police operatives successfully rescued three hundred and ninety-three (393) kidnapped victims and they have since been reunited with their families and communities.

Furthermore, the IGP disclosed that the Force has made tremendous success in breaking the weapon supply chain to bandits and other criminal elements in the State noting,”This is evident in the interception and recovery of sophisticated weapons, including 4-GPMG, 37-AK47 rifles, 2-G3 rifles, 288 anti-aircraft ammunition and 118 AK47 ammunition”.

IGP Alkali Baba commended the Katsina State Police Command for its giant strides in combating crimes and criminality in the State, particularly, rolling back the negative trend of the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the State, rescuing kidnapped victims and reuniting them with their families and improving public confidence.

He assured the nation that despite the harsh operational environment in which Police officers operate, the Force will continue to improve on the gains in the fight against crimes across the country.

He called on parents and guardians, traditional rulers, political leaders and religious leaders and other critical stakeholders, to provide the necessary leadership, counselling, mentoring and support needed to guide citizens, particularly, our youths, out of the part of crime and criminality.

CP Frank Mba said, “The one day visit to Katsina State on Thursday, 2nd September 2021, was part of efforts at carrying out on-the-spot security assessment in the State, mobilizing members of the public and other credible stakeholders against crimes, boosting the confidence of Police operatives in the Command and providing the needed leadership for an onslaught against crimes and criminality.”

Vanguard News Nigeria