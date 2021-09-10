.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Friday, said the State was not acquiring any land for herdsmen to establish ranches as an alternative to the ban on open grazing.

Aniagwu in a statement said the bill before the State Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.

He explained that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business.

He urged Deltans and the general public to disregard the earlier information that the government was providing land for herdsmen as an alternative to the ban on open grazing.

Vanguard News Nigeria